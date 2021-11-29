Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehjpal body-shames Rashmi Desai, calls her ‘Bael’ after major fight!

MUMBAI: Adding the wild cards is going to make the game a lot more interesting. With the new VIPs dictating orders and setting new rules, the kitchen fights begin once again. The wild card contestants are in charge.

Promos for the upcoming episode teased a major fight between the two groups. Rakhi Sawant assigns cleaning and chopping duties to Pratik Sehajpal. He argues that it is too much.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Check out the shocking reaction of Neha Bhasin to the comments passed by Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna on their relationship

Rashami Desai interrupts and states that there isn't much cleaning going on in the living room. Rashami is seen drinking water and calling Pratik 'bael-buddhi' as the fight intensifies. To which Pratik says, ‘Ya I am ok I am bael-buddhi, you are a bael’.

In order to assert their authority, VIPs divide chores among themselves. Nishant and Tejasswi are seen mocking the VIPs by singing made-up songs. As Rashami becomes increasingly agitated, she claims that everyone is dancing and singing and no one is taking anything seriously. ‘Gaana mat gao’, she shouts at him.

Additionally, Devoleena gets involved in the fights. Rakhi says Rajiv's spit is oozing out all over the food. She tells him not to make breakfast anymore. Now the entire house is divided into two parts.

In addition, Abhijeet Bhichukale enters as the fifth wildcard. According to reports, he contracted Covid-19 which delayed his entry. As Umar refuses to shift his bed for him on his entry, he is likely to engage in more fights. Umar says, “VIPs Gaye bhaad me.”

Bigg Boss 15 has had quite an eventful week, with the evictions of four contestants; Simba, Jay, Vishal, and Neha, and also the entry of four wild card contestants Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and her mysterious husband Ritesh. The show has already had quite heated fights and arguments, but one person who made the news for the assumption that he would enter the house is Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale.

For more television, entertainment, and digital news, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

Credits: Times Of India

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: WOAH! BB Marathi fame Abhijeet Bichukale Enters the Bigg Boss 15 house, Locks head with Umar Riaz