Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia cannot stop laughing after discovering THIS clip with Rashmi Desai

MUMBAI : Rajiv Adatia was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and post that was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was quite the entertainer on both shows and was loved by a vast audience.

He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his life. He recently shot for a project with Janna Zubair. The two were contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They are really good friends and share a close rapport.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Aww! Rashami Desai tells Umar “Don't worry, baby, I am there”; seems like their love story has begun

He recently took to his Instagram and shared a short event from his Bigg Boss 15 days where he can be seen having a conversation with Umar Riaz and Rahsami Desai. Umar and Rajiv are talking about working out in their night outfits and suddenly Rahsami lightly slaps Rajiv. He is taken by surprise and says “Bal ka prayog yaar” which means “use of violence”.

It is super hilarious and apparently, Rajiv saw this clip for the first time ever. While sharing it, he wrote, “THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I'VE SEEN THIS AND I CANT STOP LAUGHING!!!!!!!” He himself cannot stop laughing over it.

Check it out here:

Rajiv was quite the entertainer on the show as he kept making everyone laugh with his ways.

For those who are unaware, it was Rashami’s second appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was part of season 13, which was also hosted by Salman Khan. This time, Rahsami got eliminated at No. 6. Speaking of Rajiv, he made several fans due to his funny antics inside the house. However, he got eliminated mid-way through the journey.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals his pick of the top three contestants of the show, and shares his views on the love angles in the house

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.