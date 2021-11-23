Bigg Boss 15: Sad! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash part ways

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has seen the biggest change as the media person’s who came into the house selected their Bottom 6 who are in the danger zone where one would get eliminated.

Karan and Tejasswi have made it to the Top 5 contestants of the show and the two are very strong cotnestants in the house.

The fans love to see them play the game and have given them the sweet #hastag Tejran.

But since Karan came in contact with Teja his game has fallen down and whoever has come on the show they have told this to the actor but nothing seems to be working on him.

Yesterday, during the press conference we had seen how Tellychakkar had questioned Karan on his insecurity with Teja’s friendship with Vishal, to which the actor had said that he is not insecure it's just that he doesn’t want Tejasswi to go the wrong path because of him.

In the upcoming episode we would see Karan and Tejasswi discussing her relationship with Vishal where she tells Karan that Vishal is close to her and she does have a friendship with him, Karan tells her that he doesn't like her speaking to him.

Teja said that she was hurt that how can Karan think like this about her and tells him that she would never think of her partner in this way and she is very hurt about it.

Karan said at times she should have the strength to hear and not react loud, Teja tells Karan that she doesn't care what others think of her as she knows that she is correct.

Karan tells that if this is going to be her attitude then he will leave and go and he leaves the conversation with a heavy heart.

