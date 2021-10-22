BIGG BOSS 15: SAD! Nishant Bhatt breaks down cries bitterly for friend Pratik Sehajpal, says what’s happening is wrong no one should corner anyone

MUMBAI: Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal’s friendship began way back during the Bigg Boss OTT days.

The two created a great bond of friendship and stood by each other no matter what and had each other’s back.

Once again, they are back in the Bigg Boss house and their friendship is the same and getting even stronger.

Now during the money currency task, one did see how Jay didn’t allow Pratik to do any work and was blocking him from doing the task as he was his partner and he didn’t want to cut the prize money and this didn’t go down well with Nishant.

The ace choreographer broke down and began to cry bitterly as she didn’t like his friend being cornered like this and being bullied and letting him do the task.

Nishant said that he gets affected by such behavior as in the past it has happened to him also where a senior choreographer had punished him and this seemed like that incident.

He further said that he gets affected if anything wrong is done with Pratik as currently he is closet to him and their friendship is special for him.

Pratik gives him a tight hug and tells him that everything is fine and that everyone as their way of playing the game and he shouldn’t get affected by all this.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik and Nishant do give major friendship goals and their friendship is given as an example in the outside world.

We hope that this friendship goes a long way in the show and will continue to post show two hoping that the show doesn’t ruin their friendship.

