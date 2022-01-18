Bigg Boss 15: Sad! Umar Riaz expressed disappointment over his eviction from Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: “It was disappointing to see myself being out,” said Umar Riaz while talking about his eviction from Bigg Boss 15. The surgeon, who is also Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother, was ousted from the reality show last weekend for flouting house rules and indulging in a physical fight. However, his consolation is the love that he has been receiving from fans from all quarters.

“I was so sad when I was told to leave, especially after being tagged as a violent, aggressive doctor. However, it was so overwhelming to see people shower me with so much love. That helped me to come out of the zone and gather myself up. It was truly a happy feeling,” Umar Riaz said

His followers have also been upset given his profession was time and again made fun of. Upset about the same, the surgeon-turned-actor said that when he was to enter the house, he was briefed that everyone was on the same platform. “They told me to be myself however when I did that I was attacked time and again in reference to my profession. Never has anyone spoken about them being actors? I have been working throughout the pandemic as a frontline worker but everything was demeaned on the show. It was so upsetting that I sometimes even questioned whether I did the right thing by being on the show,” he shared.

Umar also spoke about Salman Khan also bashing him. And while fans feel the superstar was overly harsh towards him, the former contestant has no complaints. Sharing that he was intimidated every time he was on screen, Umar added, “I don’t want to comment much about him but he is a star, and I look up to him. I would be actually scared if I knew I had gone wrong during the week. I will not judge him for what he said as I only have love and respect for him.”

While he doesn’t agree that he would have definitely won if he stayed, Umar Riaz is confident that he would have definitely reached the top five. “When you are inside the house, you don’t know what’s happening. I was bashed every week and that did leave me slightly underconfident. However, I know I have had a good journey and there were chances that I would be sitting on the couch in the finale as one of the top contestants. The rest was up to God and the audience.”

