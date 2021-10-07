Bigg Boss 15: SCOOP! Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal make for a possible love triangle?

MUMBAI: While Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer were rumoured to be dating, Simba Nagpal growing closeness with Miesha has raised many an eyebrow

Bigg Boss 15 contestants are slowly and steadily moving forward to an eventful journey. And journey means lots of connections. There seems to be a love triangle also developing in the house - with Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal.

While the first two were rumoured to be dating for a while, the last two's growing closeness has set tongues wagging.

In the recent episode after Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer’s argument, she ended up in tears. And that's when Simba Nagpal entered - to be a shoulder to cry on for Miesha. Simba told her, “I don't want to see tears in your eyes because of Pratik anymore.” Simba also assured her that he would stand by her.This obviously raised many an eyebrow on Twitter.

One of the users tweeted, “#SimbaNagpal is trying to create a love triangle here!! He has been flirting with #MeishaIyer #BB15 #BiggBoss15.” Another user said Simba was developing a soft corner for Meisha, “Why do i feel के #SimbaNagpal has a soft corner for #MeishaIyer #BiggBoss15." Another said, “I can see a Pratik, Miesha and Simba triangle on the way.” “Simba ready for mingle but he didn't get response from Jangli billiya, Miesha Iyer," another said.

A lowdown of what exactly happened between Miesha and Pratik - he did not allow her to use the bathroom. Hence, she went to change her clothes in a corner of the luggage area in the house. Despite Miesha asking Pratik not to come there, he went there.

The argument then flared up, leaving Miesha in tears.

