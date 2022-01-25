Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Abhijeet Bichukale lashes out at host Salman Khan, says he can make hundred Salmans stand on the road

MUMBAI: Abhijeet had entered the show as a wild-card contestant, and since his entry, he has been grabbing the headlines for his behavior and abusive language against the contestants, especially the women.

On every weekend ka vaar episode, we saw how Salman Khan picked on Abhijeet and scolded him for his behaviour. Abhijeet used to misbehave with him also and go and sit in the bedroom.

Abhijeet has been evicted from the show owing to fewer votes from the audience, and now, he has been talking about the host.

The Bigg Boss contestant in one of his interviews said, “Salman must have done Bigg Boss for 14 years and thinks that he is running the show, but this season was run by me and he became small over here. What does he think about himself? I will show him what I am. I can make hundred Salmans stand on the road. That’s the power I have.”

Well, there is no doubt that Abhijeet is one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss, and it was a given that he would hit back at Salman.

