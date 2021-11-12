Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Afsana Khan refuses to leave the Bigg Boss house stays adamant to take Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia along with her

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode we saw how Afsana lost her cool as she felt betrayed with her close ones. She knew she was the target of the house and this thing did not go down well with her.

She created a ruckus in the house and took the knife and tried to harm herself and the contestants of the house.

Owing to this, Bigg Boss eliminated her from the BB house as he called her in the confession room and told her to leave from there.

But the singer ref used to leave from there and said that it’s not her mistake and that she won’t leave the house without Shamita and Rajiv are they are also equally at fault.

Afsana also uses the women card and tells that Rajiv tried to touch her inappropriately and says that she could have made a fuss about it but she didn't.

She also misbehaves with Jay and tries to explain the situation and he tells her that whatever she is doing is wrong and this is not the way to behave but all in vain.

Well, later on the makers of the show do assure her that they would call her back into the show once her health is fine.

This is not the first time that Afsana made a ruckus in the house earlier also due to anxiety where she said the wrong things to Shamita and Vishal and Salman Khan had bashed her during the weekend ka vaar episode.

