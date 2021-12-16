Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Bigg Boss Seven contestant Kamya Punjabi slams Karan Kundrra for his behavior with Tejasswi says “ Is this the way you treat your women on national television very disappointing”

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is a very successful actress on television. She has been part of many successful shows and has made a name for herself.

She has been part of successful shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kehta Hai Dil, etc and she has been in the industry for about more than two decades.

She had also been part of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 7 and she was one of the strongest contestants of the house and her elimination had shocked many as everyone thought she would be the winner of the show.

Kamya has always been vocal about all the seasons and she keeps her view to the audiences through social media.

A few days back we did see a huge fight that happened between Tejasswi, Karan and Tejasswi where Tejasswi has problems with Rashami saving Karan during the task and the reason she gave wasn’t enough to convince her and Karan didn’t like the way Teja spoke and hence he warned her not to speak in that tone with him.

Now owing to this fight, Kamya has taken to social media and slammed Karan for his behavior with Teja where she said “ Why is Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra not letting Tejasswi speak and what is with the attitude of Karan ? That’s how you treat your woman on national Tv? Very disappointing”

Well, not only Kamya but also the audience felt the same and Karan had got a lot of flak from the Netizens for behaving like that with Tejasswi.

