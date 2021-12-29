Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Check out the contestants who are nominated for this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is almost reaching the finale, and the contestants are giving their hundred percent to become finalists.

In the last few episodes, the contestants have been canceling the tasks so that no one reaches the finale, and this hasn’t gone down well with Bigg Boss.

He has been furious and has taken strict action against the contestants. He tells them that since they love to cancel the tasks, he has come up with a better idea.

Bigg Boss informs the housemates that now, he is introducing a task that they cannot cancel and this will be related to the elimination of this week. Whoever loses the task they would say goodbye to the show.

In the elimination task, one of the housemates is locked into a box and the other contestants have to put things into the box and make the housemates come out of it. The other housemates then have to guess how much time the housemate was inside the box, and the person whose guess is most inaccurate would be in the danger zone.

The housemates are divided into two teams.

Team A: Pratik, Shamita, Karan, and Rashami

Team B: Umar, Nishant, Tejasswi, Devoleena, and Abhijeet

Abhijeet goes inside the first and the housemates try to get him out of the box but he manages to stay in for 1 hour. Tejasswi goes in the second round and she remains in the box for 28 minutes.

The winners of yesterday’s task can take away someone’s immunity and nominate them instead.

Karan Kundrra nominated Pratik.

Tejasswi Prakash nominated Shamita Shetty.

Rashami Desai nominated Devoleena.

Abhijeet and Umar’s timing was not that good, and hence, they remain nominated along with the above housemates.

Well, once again, barring Abhijeet, the rest of the contestants are very strong, and it will be difficult for the audiences to choose whom to save and eliminate.

