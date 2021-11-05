Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Crack in Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat’s friendship, the actress is hurt says “You are making fun of my emotions and you think you will get votes by doing all this”

MUMBAI: In the new captaincy task, Umar and Miesha became the contenders for the captaincy task and today they would be playing the task to become the captains of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where the two contenders will be given some amount of fuel and then each contestant will be called in the confession room for their Diwali gifts sent by their family, and both Umar and Miesha have to make their fuel-less in order to give them their gifts.

The first contestant is Shamita and she asks them if anyone would reduce their fuel to give her, the gifts sent by her family members to which both Miesha and Umar refuse to lessen their fuel for Shamita.

The actress breaks down as she had to return the gifts back and tells Rajiv that she is done with this game as she is not this kind of a person and she cannot not give anyone their family gifts for these people the captaincy task is above the emotions of the family.

She would have a tiff with Nishant over this as he would be having some fun outside and she comes out and lashes at him.

Tells him how could he make fun of when she was crying and is sad that she didn’t get the gifts from her family. She tells him that by doing this he thinks he will get votes when he is making fun of someone’s emotions.

Nishant retaliates back and tells her that everyone has the right to express their feelings and tells her that if everyone is feeling like crying, he doesn’t feel so.

He tells her that she shouldn’t tell him what to do on the show, the actress tells him that it is his mouth whatever she wants to say she will, the same Nishant returns back and tells her it’s also his mouth and whatever he wants he can do.

Nishant tells Shamita not to create rucks about silly things and if she has emotions to go and sit in the corner and cry about it, the actress says that she didn’t expect Nishant to do something like this.

Seems like things are not going to settle down anytime soon between them as Shamita is extremely hurt by his behaviour.

