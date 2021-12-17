Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Devoleena Bhattacharjee sent to jail by the housemates

MUMBAI: This week a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house. A lot of fights have happened in the house, and this week especially belonged to Devoleena as she had maximum fights with everyone in the house.

In the beginning, she had fights with her best friend Rashami then with Abjijeet leading to Nishant and the fights were major ones.

As we saw during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss introduced the punishment of Jail where all the housemates voted for Rashami and she went to jail.

Now, this week the housemates have voted against Devoleena Bhattacharjee and said that she is the one who has been spreading negativity in the house and because she received maximum votes from the housemates she got the punishment to go to jail.

These were the number of votes that the contestants had received:

Abhijeet : 1

Rashami : 3

Devoleena : 5

Tejasswi : 1

Ritesh : 1

After receiving the maximum votes, Devoleena was sent to jail, and before she got locked, she did fight with Abhijeet and told him many things and it was a massive fight and the housemates were seen controlling her.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and it will be interesting to see who Salman would criticize, who he would praise, and who he would pick for wrong behavior.

