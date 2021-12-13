Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Himanshi Khurana slams host Salman Khan for pointing fingers at Asim Riaz to hit back on Umar Riaz says “Trying to bring a rift in between the two brothers this is not call”

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has enthralled her fans with her music videos. She was already a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, but post Bigg Boss 13, her fame escalated to another level.

Himanshi continues to grab eyeballs thanks to her recently released track and equation with Asim Riaz.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi developed a close bond with Asim. Their fans love their chemistry.

In fact, fans were so in love with their chemistry that they even coined the hashtag #AsiManshi for them, and this new name has been trending since.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

During this Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman had lashed out at Umar and also brought in Asim’s name and compared Umar to him , where he said that Umar also pokes others like Asim.

Elder brother shouldn’t be following the younger brother’s footsteps but should create his own way.

For this Salman received a lot of flak from the netizens from dragging in Asim’s name in order to hit back at Umar.

Asim’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana lashed out at Salman for dragging Asim’s name to it where she took on to social media and said “ This is wrong, one person has done his job or apka show Bigg Boss 13 over ho gaya stop dragging his name. Tab Yahi Asim heman tha, it seems they are trying to create rift between the brothers''

Not only Himanshi but many celebrities and the audience feel that same that Umar is being targeted for no reason and they are unable to understand what problems does Salman as with

