BIGG BOSS 15: SHOCKING! Ishaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 as entered the second week of the show and in the beginning only a fight have begun.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one did see how Salman Khan schooled Pratik and the other housemates about how to be in the house and the mistakes they did.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would announce the nomination task where the contestants would have to nominate each other.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot!)

During the task Ishaan and Umar will get into a massive fight and as Umar will question Ishaan’s love for Miesha and will tell in front of everyone that he was the same person who had said that Meisha plays a very manipulative game and that she is doing all this to be on the show and had questioned her feelings.

Ishaan in return tells him who is he to question his love for Miesha and how can he comment that it's only been seven days or three days since they know each other and how can love happen.

Umar in return tells him that this is the silliest game and path on the show and it clearly shows they are doing all this to be in the game.

Karan is seen controlling both and trying to calm the two but all in vain.

What do you think, if Ishaan and Miesha’s love story is fake and just for the show or is it a true love story?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15': Akasa's mother says Pratik Sehajpal is 'behind' the singer