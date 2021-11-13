Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Jay Bhanushali gets bashed by Salman Khan says “ You were the first contestant to enter the house and today you being in the show or no doesn’t matter as you only fight for unnecessary things”

MUMBAI: This weekend seems like Salman Khan is not in a mood to spare anyone in the house and he will be taking the case of all the contestants and on the radar will be Pratik and Jay Bhanushali.

In the latest promo of the show, Salman is seen bashing Jay Bhanushjali for doing nothing in the show and speaking at the wrong time. He told the actor that he fights for all the wrong reasons but is doing nothing on the show.

Salman also asked the actor if this winning quality that he had which he had told him in the first episode.

Jay asks Salman if he could speak to which the actor said that it's better he doesn’t speak as him being or not being in the house doesn’t matter.

Salman seems to be highly pissed off with Jay for doing nothing in the show and gives him a warning before it’s too late.

In the initial days, Jay seemed to be a very strong contestant who showed a lot of potentials to become the winner of the show but then as days passed his game came down and he didn’t seem that strong anymore.

Well, it will be interesting to see post this warning from Salman Khan will Jay up his game and how would the dynamics of the show change.

