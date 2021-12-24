Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Tejran’s relationship, says “It’s an eye-opener of Tejasswi; I had told Karan to concentrate only on the game and leave the love story for outside”

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is a very successful actress on television. She has made a name for herself.

She has been part of shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kehta Hai Dil, etc., and she has been in the industry for about more than two decades.

She had also been part of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 7 and she was one of the strongest contestants of the house. Her elimination had shocked many as everyone thought she would be the winner of the show.

Kamya has always been vocal about all the seasons and keeps her view in front of the audiences through social media.

She has been following this season very closely.

The game is revolving around Karan and Tejasswi’s story where the two are facing a lot of differences in their relationship.

Kamya has come out and spoken about their game and their relationship, where she said, “Watched the last episode of Bigg Boss. What an eye-opener for Tejasswi. Suddenly why Karan Kundrra cares so much about fair and unfair? Now when they are playing for Teja, he should be happy right?"

The actress further said, “And Karan should have done this before only. I had told him that the love story should be kept for outside the game and they should be focussing on the game but it all went for a toss in the name of Tejran. Hope it gets better now and we get to see some good competition in the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi’s pair looks adorable, but when it comes to the game, they should be focussing on it.

