Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Karan Kundrra BREAKS DOWN; appeals to quit the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan giving a piece of mind to the contestants and discussing the incidents that occurred in the last week. He prominently pointed out Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal's infamous chokeslam incident during a task. He schooled Karan, saying he was spared a big action by the Bigg Boss and him because Pratik did not make an issue of it.

On the other hand, Salman also quizzed Pratik why he didn’t react and instead requested Bigg Boss to recognise it. The host also inquired if the young contestant's lack of reaction was due to his scolding in the first week.

Pratik pointed out that he was hurt rather than angry. Salman agreed to his remark and stated that it was obvious that he was upset. Pratik Sehajpal who considers Karan Kundrra his mentor, went on to point out that he couldn't respond when he saw Karan's face.

When asked if he would have spared Ieshaan Sehgaal or Jay Bhanushali if they had done the same thing, he said 'no', adding, "saamne vale ko pad jaati".

Salman even lauded Pratik's patience and respect towards Karan. The host said, "We were shocked that you did not react. Good that you did not, bahut achhi baat hai."

After this interaction, an emotional Karan Kundrra was seen heading out to talk with Jay Bhanushali. He then broke down and confessed that he is unable to play the game. He then made an "abort" sign, implying he wants to quit the show.

Karan said that Pratik Sehajpal affects him and he is disappointed in himself. He said, "The moment I got to know Pratik will be with me in this house, I called him up. I'm quite proud of him. I was proud to see him sit on the chair and I was on the other side. I am sorry and I am thankful that he [Pratik] did not take any action. My reaction during the task came from a place of affection thinking how Pratik could steal my BB notes. Even I was hurt... I did not do 'kisi ego mein aakar'."

Nishant Bhat joined the discussion and consoled him. He said it is just a phase and it will pass. "Let it go, aage badho," Jay, on the other hand, said.

Karan then went up to Pratik and apologised to him. Fans on social media had also praised Karan's humility.

