Bigg Boss : 15: Shocking! Karan Kundrra is left heartbroken as Tejasswi Prakash backstabs him

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are two strong contestants of the show and the two are loved by the audience for the way they play the game and as a couple, they feel they are too cute for each other.

The fans have given them a cute #hashtag name #Tejran, the viewers do not like it when they have a fight with each other.

Karan was a very strong player in the game during the beginning of the show and then post coming into a relationship with Tejasswi he had lost the plot and after the warning of Salman Khan, the actor was seen back in action in a couple of two weeks.

In between we did see how Karan did go against Tejasswi and was seen supporting Umar in the arguments she had with him and the viewers thought this would be the end of their relationship but then the two sorted their differences and were back again.

Now once again there seems to be a problem as Tejasswi seemed to have backstabbed Karan during the task.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the finale task where whoever wins the task would be the finalist of the show.

ALSO READ : Interesting! Bigg Boss 15! ‘Ticket to Finale’ task create a rift among the VIP contestants Rashami and Devoleena lash out at Abhijeet )

During the task with the help of Karan, Tejasswi won the first round and when she has to choose someone for some advantage, she didn’t choose Karan and chose Nishant which shocked Karan as she kept someone over him.

Post this Karan was seen heartbroken and broke into tears and couldn’t believe what Teja did as he never accepted her to keep someone above her.

Well, this might have created a rift between the two as the housemates were also seen discussing the same.

It will be interesting to see how would Karan react to this and would things mend between the two.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.