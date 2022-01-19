Bigg Boss 15 : Shocking! Mid – Eviction to take place in the upcoming episode; Devoleena and Abhijeet in the danger zone

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to make a position in the finale round.

As we reported earlier that Tejasswi, Abhijeet and Nishant were playing the ticket to finale task where one of them would win the ticket to finale task and be secured from nominations and the other two will be nominated.

As we reported earlier, that Nishant has won the ticket to finale task and has become a VIP member and as reached the finale week, thus Abhijeet, Rashami, Devoleena and Tejasswi are the nominated contestants.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman had announced that one person would be evicted as midnight, and one among these nominated contestants would say goodbye to the show anytime soon.

There are big chances of Abhijeet and Devoleena being in bottom two and one of them might be eliminated from the show.

There could b chances of Devoleena leaving the show as she has injured her leg badly and is unable to do task which again makes Abhijeet back on the show though there are chances of him being eliminated too.

This would be a mid – eviction and could take place at midnight.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show just one week before the finale.

Who according to you would be eliminated?

Do let us know in the comments below.

