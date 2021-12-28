Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Mid – Evictions to take place tonight, Devoleena and Abhijeet get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and all the contestants are giving their best to reach the finale of the show.

This season has been quite different as to many rules were bent down, we saw how an important rule as physical violence was ignored in the Bigg Boss house and the biggest of all the contestants have never been able to do any task and have always canceled the task and never took it seriously and for this Salman Khan during the weekend ka vaar episode has given his peace of mind to the contestants.

In the past few weeks, we have seen how Bigg Boss as announced the ticket to the finale task where during the first round Rakhi won and became the first finalist of the show and is the VIP member of the house where she is safe from elimination.

Post that, the second and third round the contestants couldn’t complete it and always the task were canceled and now Bigg Boss is so furious that he told the contestants that they don’t take any task seriously so this final task is canceled and from the coming episode the task would be related to elimination and whichever contestant wouldn’t perform well they would say goodbye to the show.

ALSO READ : Finally! Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz breaks his silence on his recent tweet clarifies it wasn’t for Shehnaaz Gill requests fans to calm down

In the latest promo, one can see how Bigg Boss announced about the elimination task as the contestants didn’t take the finale task seriously and had any which way planned to cancel the task and now every task that they play would be for elimination.

Owing to this decision Devoleena loses her cool at Abhijeet and tells him that why he didn’t inform her before only that he had planned to cancel the task and he is such a dog.

On hearing this Abhijeet loses his cool and lashes out at Devoleena and tells her that this was a plan made by everyone then why is she blaming him and warns her not to call him a dog and breaks the cup and glasses around. The fight takes an ugly turn and the housemates try to control the two.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show in the mid–eviction that will take place tonight.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



(ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: Woah! Umar Riaz creates the biggest history by achieving this milestone breaks brother Asim Riaz and Late Siddarth Shukla’s record)