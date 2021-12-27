Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Nishant Bhat accuses Karan Kundrra of not being loyal to Umar Riaz

MUMBAI : Umar and Karan have built a very strong friendship in the house. They have always had each other’s back and supported each other unconditionally. They have set major friendship goals.

Karan and Umar might have spoken ill behind each other’s back, but in spite of that, they have mended their differences and never let things affect them.

We have seen that many housemates don’t build alliances with Umar and Karan as the contestants are divided. Some like Umar and others like Karan.

Their friendship is like that of Jay and Veeru.

They have always been a hot topic of discussion among other contestants, and once again during the live feed, one did see Shamita and Nishant talking about Umar and Karan’s friendship.

In the video, Nishant is seen telling Shamita that he feels bad for Umar since he has always made the wrong choice.

To which, the actress tells him that his friendship with Karan has been very strong and that he has built a strong alliance there.

Nishant disagrees there and tells her that Karan hasn’t done anything for him and that friendship should be from both sides.

Well, this is not only Nishant’s thought. The other housemates and audience at times feel the same, but seems like nothing can break this special bond of friendship.

