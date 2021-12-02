Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia in the danger zone, might get eliminated this weekend?

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild-card contestants, the dynamics of the game have changed. It is getting more interesting. Karan Kundrra seems to be back in the game as his planning and plotting has begun.

The concept of VIP and non-VIP members is back and the contestants have been pitted against each other.

As we all know, the VIP contestants are safe from eliminations and they wouldn’t be evicted from the show, but the non-VIP contestants will be nominated and face eviction.

This week Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, and Rajiv are the nominated contestants, and one of them will be eliminated this weekend.

The voting lines are open, and until now, Karan and Teja are the top two contestants who have received the highest votes, followed by Pratik, Umar, and Shamita.

Unfortunately, the bottom two contestants who have received the least votes are Nishant and Rajiv. Both are in the danger zone and can be evicted this weekend, though anything can happen at the last moment.

(ALSO READ : Witness the ‘Maha Yuddh’ between the housemates tonight on COLORS’ BIGG BOSS! )

The voting lines are open until tomorrow and the voting results can change.

As we have reported earlier, Shamita Shetty might be evicted from the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. The actress was taken to the medical room last night for treatment as she had fainted post the fight with Devoleena.

Fans through the live feed had seen Nishant and Pratik packing her bags, and the place where she keeps her luggage is also empty.

Whether she is evicted or not is not yet confirmed.

If she is evicted, then no one else might leave the show this weekend, but if she returns, then surely, someone would say goodbye.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)