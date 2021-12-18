Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Nishant Bhat exposes Tejasswi Prakash’s double-faced game

MUMBAI: The entire dynamics of the game have changed since the wild card entered the house and have created quite a stir in the house. We did see how the friendship of Karan – Tejasswi and Umar has got affected as the doctor is not on good terms with Tejasswi after she told him that she will slap him.Tejasswi had a great friendship with Nishant but that also didn’t work and it faded away with time owing to some misunderstanding that couldn’t be sorted, and since then the two have been at loggerheads.We did see how Devoleena was having fights with everyone in the house but surprisingly Tejasswi was supporting her.(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Shamita Shetty encourages Devoleena Bhattacharjee to fight for herself and encourages women empowerment )During the live feed, Nishant was seen talking to the housemates about the double standard game that Tejasswi is playing where during Afsana’s time she had said that when someone is in anger one shouldn’t instigate them more by keeping on poking them and she told the same thing to Karan also.But at the same time, yesterday she did the same thing with Devoleena where in anger she was the one who was provoking so that she fights with Rashami, what a double standard game she has played.Well, Nishant does have a point, and seems like the problems between them won’t get solved and this friendship wouldn’t be back.For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.(ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )