Bigg Boss 15 : Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be exposed on Weekend Ka Vaar, the businessman is married and has a kid

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems. That’s why she was looking for work, and that’s how she did Bigg Boss Season 14.

The viewers had loved her stint in the Bigg Boss house and they had unconditionally supported the actress. Ever since her mother’s illness came into the public eye she has got even more supporters and followers who keep sending good wishes to her.

The actress is once again back in the Bigg Boss 15 where she entered the game as a wild card contestant along with her husband Ritesh.

Since she introduced her husband to the audience, people has speculated that he is not her husband and a cameraman of Bigg Boss though it hasn’t been confirmed.

If one remembers in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant had confessed to Rahul Vaidya how she got married with Ritiesh and that he is already married and as child from his first wife and hence he is not coming in public.

The businessman got married in the year 2014 and apparently he married Rakhi to save her from an underworld person who was behind her.

As per media reports it seems that Ritesh will be exposed on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with photos and proof that he is married earlier, though there is no confirmation on it.

The pictures of him with his wife and son have gone viral on social media and the fans are questioning it.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the housemates and Rakhi react to this news though the actresses are aware of the truth.

