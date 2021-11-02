Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Simba Nagpal calls Umar Riaz 'Atankwadi'; Asim Riaz and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana condemn

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 recently witnessed yet another violent act in its previous episode. The reality series, which recently completed one month, saw one of its biggest fights between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. In the episode, Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool after a heated argument.

Simba's violent behaviour has not gone down well with viewers and former BB contestants, who are demanding his ouster from the show. Social media is abuzz with comments against the 'Shakti' actor and they are are also slamming him for apparently calling Umar 'aatankwadi' (terrorist) during the tasks and advising him not to wear surma.

Now, Umar's brother has reacted to the two incidents and has come out in his support. Asim in his tweet tried to motivate and encourage his brother to not get affected by these incidents.

Also read: HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shah Rukh Khan! What makes us fall in love with the Badshah of Bollywood every time

Taking to his twitter account Asim wrote, "It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication It will require will power You will need to make healthy decisions You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal, It will be worth it."

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who is also closely watching the show, tweeted about the incident. Through her tweet, she took a dig at makers for conveniently changing the rules every year. She further stated that Simba will be proven right in the end.

She tweeted, "Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Akasa Singh talks about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal and reveals she is hurt by Tejasswi Prakash

For the uninitiated, Umar and Simba's fight will be shown in tonight's (November 2) episode.

Umar is receiving a lot of support from fans and former BB contestants, who are actually rooting for him and also questioning the makers for editing out Umar's footages.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI