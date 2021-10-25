Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! The housemates target Vishal Kotian for nominations as his game gets exposed

MUMBAI: The game is getting interesting as every week the dynamics are changing in the house and there are a lot of twists and turns in the show.

In today’s episode nominations would take place and in this season for the first time, it will happen the normal way where the contestants would be sent into the confession room and would conduct the nominations for this week.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, we did see how the housemates targeted Vishal and exposed his game in front of everyone. Karan and Jay came to know what Vishal thinks about them and how he manipulates and tells things from here to there.

When the nomination would begin Vishal will be on the radar and maximum contestants would take his name and would nominate him by saying that he is not trustworthy and that he is very manipulative.

Shamita would break down and tell Bigg Boss that it was her mistake that she trusted him so quickly and made him her brother and in reality, he was actually backstabbing her, Karan would say that he is done a big mistake by trusting Vishal and Rajiv nominates Vishal by saying that he is very manipulative.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also, we did see how Salman Khan exposed Vishal’s game and said when the housemates had to decide on two names to eliminate from the Bigg Boss house Vishal had other names which were Akasa but then he also followed Karan and Jay’s decision and names Vidhi and Donal.

When he was asked which name, he had said Vishal flipped and said that his third name was Simba and he forgot that he had taken Akasa’s name and once again he was exposed.

Vishal as become the topic of discussion within all contestants as they feel that Vishal is playing a big game behind everyone’s back and that the is cannot be trusted and hence targets him during the nomination task.

Post the nomination it will be interesting to see how will Vishal deal with the housemates and would be able to win back their trust?

