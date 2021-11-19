Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is the reason why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild card contestants

MUMBAI: When Bigg Boss 15 began the show began on a very good note where the show had great TRP’s and it was among the top ten shows in the TRP ratings, but then as days passed the ratings dropped down and the show went off from the TRP rating list of the top 20 shows.

Post that the makers of the show have been trying all possible ways to bring back the show in the BARC ratings but all have gone in vain.

They brought in Neha and Raqesh as wildcard entry but then due to the actor's heath he had to quit the show and Shamita is also out of the house owing to health problems and is getting medical treatment from the medical team.

As we had reported earlier, that Donal, Vidhi, and Moose might be entering the show as wild card entries but there was no confirmation on the same.

We did see how Mosse on social media did confirm about her not returning back on the show.

The makers of the show had decided to call the wild entries on this weekend but at the last moment, they changed the plans.

All three of them were quarantined and were set to enter the house during the weekend but then two days before the makers told them to leave their rooms and canceled their entry.

The makers are planning to bring in new wild card entries or challengers for the show as they want to make it more interesting and gagging so that the TRP’s increase, though again there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be interesting to see what the makers are planned for the audience and the show and how exciting they would make it.

