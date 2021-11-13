Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get into an aggressive fight in front of guests Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

MUMBAI: This Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be an entertaining episode with some fun elements filled with some anger and reality check from the host Salman Khan.

During the week we have seen how Umar and Pratik have got into fights as the latter think that Umar has been very partial during the tasks and as only favored the people he wanted in the task.

In today’s episode Bunty Aur Babli’s stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be gracing the show and will be playing a fun task with the contestants.

Where the contestants will have to take any housemates name who they think doesn’t deserve to be in the show and then would have to put muck on them.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

While the task is on Umar and Pratik get into a massive fight as Umar throws a bucket of muck on Pratik’s face and the two get into an aggressive fight where they push each other and almost get physical in the fight.

Karan and the rest of the housemates would try to stop them before any big thing happens.

Seeing the fight even Siddhant and Sharvari get scared and they don’t know how to react to the situation.

Salma will lash out at Umar for showing his aggression will tell him that you love to show your anger do you want to see my anger too, he will also lash out at Pratik for his behavior with Rajiv.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.