Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Umar Riaz gets into a fight with the VIP members especially with Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Big Boss will be introducing a new Jail task where the non VIP members would have to have a debate and would have to say why they shouldn't got to Jail and Vip members would decide whose debate is good and would choose who won’t go to Jail and who should.

During the task, the VIP contestants will have a disagreement where they will begin to ignore Umar and that's when the doctor will lose his cool and will tell the contestants that he too is the judge of the task and that what he also will say or ask should be given importance.

When he was ignored, Umar finally took a stand for himself against Karan and Tejasswi and would say that “Mein judge hu, muje & mera question ko bhi equal importance chahiye. Aap log tees maar khaa ho toh mein chale jata hu”

He will lash out at Tejasswi for not allowing him to speak and for being so bossy, Karan will too lose his cool and will nash Umar and say how dare he talks to Teja like that and question him for this sudden change in behavior.

Seems like there is a crack in the VIP member zone and things would take time to mend things out.

