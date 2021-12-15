BIGG BOSS 15: Shocking! Umar Riaz gets upset with Rajiv Adatia for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just four weeks away from the finale, and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves so that they can make a place in the finale.

We have seen how the housemates are giving their hundred percent in the tasks and are trying their best.

Last weekend, Bigg Boss once again introduced the concept of the jail where the housemates had to choose one contestant who would be punished to go to jail. Rashami was locked in the jail as everyone thought that she was the one who brought in negativity in the house, though the host Farah Khan didn’t agree with their decision.

Once again, the housemates have to choose a contestant who would be going to jail, and Rajiv takes Rashami’s name, which upsets Umar. He wanted to save the actress, and he thought that since Rajiv was close to him, he wouldn’t have taken her name. He also confronts Rajiv.

Rajiv in return tells Umar that in this jail task, his first priority is Shamita and not Rashami. He has not gone against him and can never do so.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Umar will believe Rajiv or if this will create a crack in their relationship.

