Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Umar Riaz talks about Karan Kundrra’s game says “ He is so lost because of people telling him things to, he doesn’t want to support Tejasswi but his forced too”

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan, and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally.

Last week, Umar got into a physical fight with Pratik. Owing to this, Bigg Boss told Umar that the decision will be taken by the audience if he should stay in the show or not.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman informed Umar that he has been evicted from the show, which came as a huge blow to Rashami and Karan.

In spite of being eliminated from the house, Umar has been receiving a lot of love and support from the audience.

Umar and Karan were best of friends and not during an interview Umar spoke about Karan’s game and what’s going wrong for him.

The doctor said that “Karan has got confused and he doesn’t know what to do in the game, he didn’t support Teja at the beginning as he thought she was strong and can fight her battles. But he was constantly told that he is not there for his women, that he is not man enough to stand for his girl”

He further said that “Now he has got so confused just for the sake of taking a stand that he is doing it as if he doesn’t do it he will again get bashed. I feel he has spoiled his game because of her. Had he played solo as he was playing in the initial days, he would have shined so much, because of the constant feeding to do this and that he has gone in the wrong direction and he hopes that he bounces back soon”

This hasn’t been only Umar’s feedback but many people who have come to the house have said that the same thing to Karan that he is see as the winner outside and that he should foccuss on his game and not on anything else.

Karan is slowly coming back to the game but its still daggling between the show and Tejasswi.

