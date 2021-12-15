Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Vikas Gupta supports Tejasswi Prakash, says "Rashami and Karan are my friends; Tejasswi might not have handled the matter well, but they didn’t either"

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is considered as one of the strongest and most wise players of the Bigg Boss game. He was a contestant during Bigg Boss 11, and he played the game so well that he got the title of mastermind from the audiences.

Bigg Boss 15 saw a huge change in the game when the makers introduced wild cards to increase the TRPs. But it didn’t help the show.

Rashami, Devollena, Abhijeet, and Rakhi and her husband Ritesh entered the house as wild cards. They are trying their best to play the game. Now, there are no VIP and non-VIP contestants and all the housemates are at the same level.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Karan, Tejasswi and Rashami had a huge fight. Post that, Teja was seen crying bitterly.

Now, Vikas Gupta has come out and supported the actress, where he took to social media and said, “Dam I can’t see Tejasswi cry, this ain't good and all involved are my friends. Even if Teja didn’t handle it well even both of you have not done the same in response. Hoping that all of you would play the game and not let the game play on you.”

Well, there is no doubt that it was heartbreaking to see Teja break down.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.