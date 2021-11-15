Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Vishal Kotian backstabs Shamita Shetty; Karan Kundraa in shock says “She is your sister how can someone play with emotions, she was crying and she has always stood for him”

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian are two very strong contestants of the house, the two have been playing the game extremely well and have created a bond of brother and sister and genuinely Shamita trusts him and takes him as a brother.

In yesterday’s weekend ka episode, we did see that Salman Khan did announce that Raqesh wouldn’t be returning back on the show though he is a medical fit he has decided not to do the show and take good rest and get well soon.

But this decision of Raqesh hasn’t gone down well and Shamita and she was seen shattered and broke down completely she said that whenever the situation becomes tough he runs away and doesn’t stand up only for her and that he shouldn’t have come on the show in the first place.

On the other hand, Vishal and Neha is the only person that Shamita has blind trust but then seems like Vishal has backstabbed the actor by saying things about Raqesh

He was seen saying that “It’s good for me that Raqesh has been eliminated from the show now I can play the game and for me my relationship is on one side and the game is on the other won’t mix the two”

Karan is shocked to see the change in Vishal and tells them that she is your sister how can he forget it, she has always stood by him and taken his side and in return, this is what she gets. Unbelievable! He is stooped down to another level in backstabbing her.

Well, Shamita is unaware of this change in Vishal and still trusts him, it will be interesting to see when she comes to know how would she react and is this the end of Aka and Ana's relationship.

