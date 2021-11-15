Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Vishal Kotian backstabs Shamita Shetty; a shocked Karan Kundraa asks how he can play with her emotions

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian are two very strong contestants of the house. The two have been playing the game extremely well and have created a bond of brother and sister. Shamita trusts him and considers him as a brother.

In yesterday’s weekend ka episode, we did see that Salman Khan did announce that Raqesh wouldn’t be returning. Though he is a medically fit, he has decided not to do the show and take rest and get well soon.

But this decision of Raqesh hasn’t gone down well with Shamita. She was seen shattered and broke down completely. She said that whenever the situation becomes tough, he runs away and doesn’t stand up for her. He shouldn’t have come on the show in the first place.

On the other hand, the actress also trusts Vishal and Neha, but seems like Vishal has backstabbed her by saying things about Raqesh.

He was seen saying, “It’s good for me that Raqesh has been eliminated from the show. Now I can play the game, and for me, the relationship is on one side and the game is on the other. I won’t mix the two.”

Karan is shocked to see the change in Vishal and tells him that she is his sister. How can he forget it? She has always stood by him and taken his side, and in return, this is what she gets. He has stooped down to another level by backstabbing her.

Well, Shamita is unaware of this change in Vishal and still trusts him. It will be interesting to see her reaction. Is this the end of Akka and Anna's relationship?

