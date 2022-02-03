Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is what Shamita Shetty had to say about her bond with Karan Kundrra, says “I don’t know the real Karan; he has no place in my life and I don’t want to waste my time talking to him”

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers liked her game since her OTT days.

The actress was happy when Neha (her best friend) and Raqesh (her boyfriend) had entered the house.

But it was short-lived when Raqesh had to leave the house owing to health issues and Neha was eliminated from the game.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita when the actor got eliminated from the show. She also fell sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment. Her fans were worried and wanted to know when the actress will be returning.

Post that, the actress returned with a bang and never gave up in the game, though there were many moments where she was targeted, age-shamed, and even told the worst things by Tejasswi. But she held herself high and handled it with dignity.

In the last few weeks, we did see the actress and Tejasswi at loggerheads where the two kept fighting and having personal disagreements with each other.

We also saw how Tejasswi's age-shamed her and called her an “aunty,” which didn’t go down well with the actress and she lashed out at her and told her to be within her limits.

She was upset that Karan didn’t take her side and she lashed out at him and told him that she thought he was her good friend but he is so spineless that he could never take a stand for himself also.

Recently, Shamita spoke about her equation with Karan, where she said, "I cannot comment on Karan, as I don’t know who he is in reality. I do not waste my time in trying to analyze him as he has no place in my life. He also never made an effort. Maybe he was just too scared of Teja to come and talk to me."

Well, seems like the tiff between Shamita, Karan, and Tejasswi is going to go a long way.

