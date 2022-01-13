Bigg Boss 15: Super Dhamaka! Fans go GAGA at Tejasswi Prakash’s befitting reply to Shamita Shetty’s jealousy statement

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 saw one of the most heated fights today. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty had the catfight of the season. Angry and upset, Tejasswi Prakash told Shamita Shetty that she was insecure about her. She said that everyone in the house conspired to make her lose in every task.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Must watch! Asim Riaz’s reaction to Umar Riaz’s re-entry in the Bigg Boss house is going viral, see Instagram post

Tejasswi Prakash said that she was not blind to what was happening with her. Fuming, she told Shamita Shetty that she had tried to brainwash Karan Kundrra at every given chance. She said that she was not insecure about Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra's friendship on the show.

This was not all. The Swaragini actress hinted that she had the benefit to go out of the house for a week and get tips on the game. She also gave a reference on that matter. Tejasswi Prakash even told Shamita Shetty that she was someone who got a chance to be thrice on the show. Fans have hailed Tejasswi Prakash for 'exposing the bias of the makers' towards Shamita Shetty.

@_Riddhi1609 tweeted, Tejasswi Prakash …. You freaking killed it..Sherni hai tu sherni..We are all proud on you”.

While @ROMAIS76768555 tweets Shammo is no competition for #TejasswiPrakash.

“Lmao its Shamita who is insecure not #TejasswiPrakash” tweets @vibessupremacyy. “#TejasswiPrakash ruled tonight’s episode”, tweeted @TheRealKhabri.

Credit: BollywoodLife