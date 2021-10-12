Bigg Boss 15: Superb! Umar Riaz HUGGING Ieshaan Sehgal after a nasty fight, goes VIRAL

MUMBAI: Doctor turned model-actor Umar Riaz is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. Right from the premier day, he has been making his presence felt on the show in one or another way.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw a fight between Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgal broke out after the former questioned Ieshaan’s relationship with Miesha Iyer. However, Umar then hugged it out with both Ieshaan and Miesha saying that he was no one to judge their growing proximity.

Ahead of the fight, Umar was also seen telling Ieshaan to up his game and that he should play from his heart and brain. He clearly said that due to his budding romance with Miesha, Ieshaan is losing his game on the show. Notably, this caring side of Umar has won over the netizens who are applauding him for being sensible and sensitive towards others.

One fan tweeted, “Smart, Sensible, master mind, real Always On point, fight for right Stand for right, no faltu ka drama, na footage k liye kise se ladna That is @realumarriaz #UmarRiaz itni sari khubiya kese #BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss.”

Another fan wrote, “UmarRiaz is so mature, he gave such a friendly advice to Ishaan. Umar Bhai Ek Dil kitni baar jeetoge.”

“UmarRiaz was actually concerned about Ieeshan which is why he was explaining him to not lose focus. Ieeshan is fighting with him on behalf of Miesha is uncalled for. #BiggBoss15 #BB15,” reads another tweet.

