Bigg Boss 15: Tit-for-Tat! Sunanda Shetty warns Rakhi Sawant from being Shamita Shetty’s matchmaker

MUMBAI : In the new promo video of Bigg Boss 15, we got to see that the contestants of the house had a conversation with family members via video calls. Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, and others got to see their family members after ages. Shamita Shetty had a conversation with her mother.

In the video, Shamita's mom even reacted to Rakhi Sawant pairing Shamita Shetty with Karan Kundrra. Shamita's mom says 'tum taka lagana chod do' to Rakhi Sawant and jokes that one Kundra is enough in their house refering to Raj Kundra.

Recently Rakhi Sawant was seen connecting Karan Kundrra with Shamita Shetty and pulling Tejasswi Prakash’s legs. Meanwhile host Salman Khan too defended Rakhi Sawant by saying ‘let’s connect Karan and Shamita to make both the sisters have the same surname’.

Earlier it was seen a love triangle has been created between Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Shamita Shetty thus making the show a bit spicier.

Credit: BollywoodLife