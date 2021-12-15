Bigg Boss 15: Unbelievable! Rashami Desai tags THIS contestant as ‘Bigg Boss Ki Naajayaz Aulaad’

MUMBAI : Colors TV’s most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’ is steaming up every single day. Rashami Desai passed an awful remark to housemate Abhijeet Bichukale while having a conversation with Umar Riaz and Abhijit himself.

Umar told Abhijit to put his hair behind as his face would be visible. Rashami added that he should sport a pony. “Inko kuch bolte bhi nahin hai (Bigg Boss),” said Umar. Rashami responded and said, “Inko sab allowed hai. Yeh Bigg Boss ki naajayaz aulaad hai to which Abhijit laughed and said, “Galat bole. Abhi inki yeh baat niklegi.” Umar added and said she might get into trouble during the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, contestants were seen battling it out. As things became more intense, Abhijit was seen trying to make himself heard. When things didn’t go according to his plan, he was seen running towards the kitchen shouting "I will burn down the house". He calmed down after a while.

Rakhi Sawant is saved from the nominations as she has become the first contestant to reach the finale. In yesterday’s episode, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal won the task. On the other hand, Abhijit Bichukale, Ritesh, Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Nishat Bhat are nominated.

In the episode, Tejasswi and Rashami were seen sorting their issues. Rahsami told Tejasswi that she loves her. She also told her to not involve anyone including her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in case they have an issue in the future.

