Bigg Boss 15 update! Aww…Netizens shower love for Karan Kundrra, trend him ‘WE FEEL YOUR PAIN KARAN’

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell head over heels in love in Bigg Boss 15 and as the game progressed and the competition has got tougher, the two seem to be drifting apart.

The latest promo of the show shows a massive fight take place between lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, over their loyalties in the game. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan)

Several pictures and videos of Karan breaking down post the ugly argument have been floating around on social media ever since. And, as the actor goes through a tough time inside the house, his fans lent him support to keep going on strong with their Tweets.

After seeing him cry his heart out, Karan's fans took to their Twitter handle and trended ‘We feel you pain Karan’ and ‘Be fair with Karan’ on the social media page.

A fan shared the video featuring Karan and Tejasswi’s fight and wrote, “Stop Playing women card & sympathy card to fool the audience you know your sister game starts with karan & ends with Karan so she is using #KaranKundrra as per convenience & outside you & your poops are trying to bully him & destroy his image he is also someone's bro & son”.

Another talked about the mental trauma Karan has been going through and said, “The mental trauma he's going through for being an emotional person is not appreciated. I request the makers of @biggboss to please take up this topic in WKV WE FEEL YOUR PAIN KARAN”

For the unversed, a fight broke out between Karan and Tejasswi after the former questioned Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s support for her in a task. The latter got offended and said, “You have a problem if I win.” This was followed by a verbal spat between them wherein they were seen questioning each other.

CREDIT: TOI