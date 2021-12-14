Bigg Boss 15 Update: Interesting - Tejasswi makes me feel INSECURE in a relationship, Shamita mujhe achha guide karti thi! Claims Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town after their participation in Bigg Boss 15.

The two are apparently head over heels in love with each other but now, they are facing clashes because of difference of opinion with each other.

In the latest episode of this show, Karan Kundrra was seen talking to Rashami Desai about 'girlfriend' Tejasswi. Rashami tells him that this relationship is affecting him. Karan Kundrra tells her that it's gone 'toxic' because whenever he tries to explain to her anything, she reacts.

Rashami tells Karan Kundrra that he makes her feel secure whereas Tejasswi makes him feel insecure in this relationship. Adding on to it, Karan told Rashami that he once shared a very good equation with Shamita Shetty and she guided him well but Tejasswi had a problem and therefore, he stopped talking to Shamita. He said, "Isko problem thi, isliye mai peecha hata, Shamita mujhe achha guide karti thi."

Later, Umar Riaz comes and tells Karan Kundrra that he (Umar) has never been her (Tejasswi's) priority and he feels that her friendship towards him is "fake." Karan tries to make Umar understand that her priorities are different when it comes to games, and likewise for her relationships. Umar says that Tejasswi never really saved him in any tasks or prioritised him, it has always been Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian.

Karan becomes a mediator between both of them and shares this with Tejasswi. She goes speechless and says that Umar is the one who is sitting with Rakhi Sawant and Rashami. They go to Umar and Tejasswi tries to make him understand that she has always been there for him but he's the one who is "selfish." Karan and Umar have a conversation over this and he asks the latter to forget it and just leave this topic. He further tells him that he has started to behave like Rakhi and Rajiv, and reminds him that he has a personality of his own and that has come across strongly in the past on solid topics in the house.

