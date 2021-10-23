Bigg Boss 15 Update: Jay Bhanushali gets under Salman Khan’s radar, tells contestants “Ye aapko le doobega”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of watching the show.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are extremely interesting and this time, it looks like Jay Bhanushali will be under host Salman Khan’s radar. The promo of the weekend episode, begins with Salman calling Jay's principles for saving the amount from the prize money ‘100% fake’.

Jay was determined to win the full prize money without facing any deduction by going into the main house. He was so adamant that he refused to let others win. However, at the end of the task, the prize money reduced to zero and instead of Rs 50 lakh prize money, contestants will now be playing for Rs. 25 lakh.

Salman said, “The prize money was Bigg Boss’, why were you so strongly taking a stand to save your image?” He then goes on to add, “Ye aapko le doobega.”

For the unversed, Salman then moves on to Karan Kundrra choke slamming Pratik Sehajpal. He asks Pratik, “Pratik, Karan pinned you down. Had Jay done this to you, what would have been your reaction?” Pratik replies, “I would have been out of the show right now.”

Karan adds that what Pratik does, affects him and he breaks down. He apologises to Pratik profusely.

