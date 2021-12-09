Bigg Boss 15: What! Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Rashami Desai’s ex boyfriend Arhaan Khan takes a dig at the actresses says “ You think she has changes but she hasn’t, she is the same sympathy and attention seeker”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time as the contestants were so good that there wasn't a single dull moment on the show.

Late.Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show whereas Asim Riaz was the first runner of the show.

Rashami Desai too was a contestant on the show and she was one of the finalist of the show and currently she is seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss Season 15.

Lets do a bit rewind to the time when Arhaan Khan had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and at that point of time he was in a relationship with Rashami Desai and a lot of controversies had happened on the show regarding their relationship.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says "I don't trust you anymore")

The things between them soured when but things soured between them on Bigg Boss 13 when she found out that he had a son from a previous marriage that he had not told her about.

Post the show the parted ways and are not in talking terms. Arhann Khan made headlines as recently he tweeted about Rashami’s game plan in the house as the audience felt that she had changed and as sobered even more to which Arhaan took on to social media and said that “You guy think she’s changed, No dear she is the same, the same person who always wants sympathy and attention. #Asisiladki you know if you know”

Well, it seems like the tashan between them hasn’t yet ended and that the fight still continues.

