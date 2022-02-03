Bigg Boss 15 : What! Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi Prakash says " I told Shamita that I know my girlfriend well and she won't age shame anyone it just came out in flow"

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is grabbing the headlines these days as he has emerged as the second runner-up of the show his game was loved by the audience and there were disappointed that he didn’t win or even come in the top two contestants.

In the Bigg Boss house, he was known for his friendship with Umar where he set major friendship goals, on the other hand, he found love in the game and began to date Tejasswi Prakash, and the two spread love in the house and even post coming out their love is going strong.

During the last few weeks of the show, Tejasswi and Shamita were at loggerheads where during the task Teja called the actress “Aunty” which created a stir in and outside the house as people questioned Teja for age shaming her.

Now Karan recently spoke about this incident where he said that “ She just said it in flow we also so many times have said ‘Oye Uncle or Oye Aunty” it was just like that. After that I told Shamita also that I know my girlfriend and I know that she won’t age – shame anyone, I also schooled Tejasswi and told her to apologize to Shamita”

Well, this incident was the talking point on social media, and Tejasswi was slammed for the comments by many celebrities from television and Bollywood.

