Bigg Boss 15: This is what Karan Kundrra did after The Real Khabri mocked Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh

MUMBAI: The Real Khabri had been supporting Tejasswi Prakash during her Bigg Boss 15 stint. He seems to be a huge fan of the Bigg Boss 15 winner. In fact, he maintained from day one that the neutral audience loves Tejasswi besides her fans. He has been keeping a close track on what people are doing after the show.

The Real Khabri wrote about how lakhs of people joined Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi in their first Insta lives. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh went live. It apparently had only 111 people. The Real Khabri shared a screenshot and trolled him in a fun manner.

History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his instagram Live. Biggest Ever pic.twitter.com/uZDXygOK1u — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 6, 2022

I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 7, 2022

Karan reacted and wrote, "I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel."

Ritesh Singh was a part of Bigg Boss 15. Fans of Rakhi advised her to end the marriage on social media after hearing how badly he allegedly treated his ex wife.

After reading the actor's tweet, The Real Khabri told him that he might have gone a bit overboard.

Kya hi bolun ab Yahan me pighal gaya



I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter.



Sorry if he felt bad https://t.co/kEOVG5j11C — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

