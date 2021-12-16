Bigg Boss 15 : What! Karan Kundrra is upset blames Rakhi Sawant for not allowing things to get solved between Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: There was a time where the friendship of Karan – Tejasswi and Vishal has grabbed the headlines outside and inside the house and they used to give major friendship goals.

But now it seems like there are a lot of differences and conflicts between the three, especially between Tejasswi and Umar. We had seen how Umar had told Teja that he doesn’t trust as he was never her priority in the game and from there the difference between the two began.

In a recent fight between the two Teja in anger said that she would want to slap him which didn’t go down well with Umar as he considered her as his good friend.

Post that Umar is not speaking to Tejasswi though she has been trying to apologize to him many times but he is extremely hurt and doesn’t want to talk to the actress.

During the live feed, we did see Teja once again saying “Sorry” but Umar is not interested but he warns Teja that next time she should watch the way she is speaking to him.

Post, that Rakhi got involved and started to pass comments where she said that “ Yesterday he didn’t make a ruckus on this and now suddenly he is saying things, because two people from his side have brainwashed him, Tejasswi reacted saying Oh! I see which got Umar even more pissed and he moves out of the conversation.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: High-Voltage Drama! Shamita Shetty passes sarcastic remarks against Tejasswi Prakash for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharya)

Karan was seeing telling the housemates that he agrees that the way Tejasswi spoke to Umar wasn’t right and she knows it was her mistake and since morning she has been saying “Sorry” to Umar but because of Rakhi and her disgusting husband Ritesh and somewhere the interference of Rashami and Rajiv things are not getting solved as they putting things in Umar and then he is not able to understand the point.

Seems like this fight between Tejasswi and Umar is going on for a long time as the doctor is in no mood to forgive the actress.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss 15 ex - contestant Vishal Kotian finally reveals who he is supporting in the game Sahmita Shetty or Tejasswi Prakash )