Bigg Boss 15: What! The catfight has begun between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash the two are at loggerheads with each other

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are the two strong female contestants of the show. The two have been playing the game extremely well.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Tejasswi did have problems with Shamita and she did discuss it with Karan Kundrra. Even the same we have seen with Shamita Shetty where she talks about Tejasswi and how stupid and foolish she looks at times.

In the upcoming episode, Shamita will be upset with Karan and she was seen discussing it with Jay and she will confront him about the same and tell him that he cannot play these mind games with her.

She also tells Tejasswi and Karan that when they saw her in the garden, they just looked by her and gave her a very evil look which was not positive and she didn’t like it.

Shamita tells Tejasswi that she cares for people whom she loves and she doesn’t come on that list. Teja tells the Mohabaatein actress that she has the guts to do things in front of her also and she doesn’t care what she thinks.

Shamita tells Teja to do her things as she wants and the actress replies back says “Thank god you told me or else wouldn’t have known what to do”

Seems like now the fight and the bitterness between Shamita and Tejasswi is coming out and the show is getting spiced up even more.

This is what the audience’s wanted the catfight between two female contestants which has always worked for the show.

In Bigg Boss OTT we did see it was Shamita VS Divya and here it Teja Vs Shamita and this strategy has always worked for the show.

