Bigg Boss 15: Whoa! Karan Kundrra becomes the highest-paid contestant in the Bigg Boss lifting a whopping cheque of Rs. 4.5 crores

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra became one of the most loved and appreciated contestants of Bigg Boss 15. However, there is another accolade that the actor-host earned! According to inside reports, Karan Kundrra is not only the highest-paid participant of the year, but he is also the highest-paid in the history of Bigg Boss!

A source revealed, “Karan Kundrra boasts a massive fan following across the nation, and the audience loved watching him on screen. Owing to the same reason, Karan Kundrra lifted a whooping cheque worth 4.5 crores. No one in the history of Bigg Boss has touched this number before.”

Wow! Well, the same is testimony enough of Karan Kundrra’s enormous fan base. Earlier, the star also became the first contestant to have record-setting views on his first Live after the show.

He succeeded the number of SidNaaz by minting more than 111K impressions. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had 102K views.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is yet to finale his next subject. He’s currently enjoying his time with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Love is in the air and the couple often met each other ever since they came out of Bigg Boss 15.

Credit: koimoi