'Bigg Boss 15': Wild card contestant Abhijit wants to be Prime Minister!

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see the media targeting Tejasswi Prakash and asking her straight forward questions. She was also targeted on getting emotional everytime or doing drama whenever she does something wrong.

On the other side, Jay Bhanushali is asked about the overconfidence that reflects in his game, and he tries to defend himself by sharing his approach. Vishal Kotian jumps and makes a sarcastic remark on Jay resulting in a heated argument between them.

Meanwhile the three wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale also have to answer the questions asked by the media virtually.

Devoleena shares her take on Shamita Shetty saying that she has her own individuality in the game but Shamita's identity is linked with her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Abhijit is asked about his defeat in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' to which he replies that he has come on the show to make connections with viewers across the nation as he aims to become the Prime Minister of this country and the show will definitely help him achieve this!

Later Jay and Vishal's verbal spat continued in the house. Jay and Vishal push each other and the housemates intervene to end the fight.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

SOURCE : IANS