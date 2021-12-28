Bigg Boss 15: Woah! Umar Riaz creates the biggest history by achieving this milestone breaks brother Asim Riaz and Late Siddarth Shukla’s record

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

Umar’s game is been loved by the audience and he is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

Umar’s fans have come out and supported the actor unconditionally and once again have made him hit a milestone that no one has achieved in this season.

His fans began a trend a social media that has reached 5 million tweets in less than 24 hrs which no Bigg Boss contestant has managed to create.

Asim and late actor Siddarth Shukla were the only two contestants who had about 15 million tweets in less than 48 hrs but 5 million in a day is insane and it broke the one-day record of Asim and Siddarth.

Umar’s fan following is increasing with each passing day as the doctor’s game is getting stronger in the show and the viewers are seeing him as the winner of the show.

Well, these days Umar is making headlines for his love story with Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss house and the audiences are loving their pair.

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Rajiv congratulated his friend and took on to social media and said that " 5 million tweets in one day, mere Bhai very proud of you!

Kudos! To Umar Riaz fans who have been supporting the actor unconditionally and are going all out to make the doctor–model win the show.

